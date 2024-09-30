Saudi issues over 1m visas, welcomes more Bangladeshis: envoy

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa

Yousef Essa Al Duhailan stated that Saudi Arabia issued over one million

visas to Bangladeshi nationals last year and continues to do so, currently

hosting more than 3.2 million Bangladeshi migrant workers.

“Last year alone, we issued more than 1 million visas, and we continue to

welcome more,” he said at a reception celebrating the 94th National Day of

the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held at the Saudi Embassy here last evening.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain joined the reception as the chief guest.

The envoy said, currently, Saudi Arabia hosts over 3.2 million Bangladeshi

migrant workers, making them the largest expatriate community outside

Bangladesh while their contributions have a significant impact on both

economies.

“We successfully organized Hajj for over 85,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims (this

year) through the Makkah Route Initiative. Additionally, this year’s Umrah

quota has increased by 37%, and we have made it easier for pilgrims to book

through

the mobile app Nusuk,” he added.

The Ambassador said Saudi Arabia will continue to extend its support and

collaboration to Bangladesh for achieving shared goals, ensuring a bright and

prosperous future for both the countries.

“As a brotherly nation, Saudi Arabia has consistently stood by Bangladesh in

times of need,” said the envoy.

He said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh is characterized

by deep brotherhood and mutual respect, rooted in shared religion and

cultural values.

“Over the decades, this bond has strengthened as both countries collaborate

in various fields, including trade, investment, sports, and culture. Saudi

Arabia’s multifaceted leadership encompasses in Hajj and Umrah, Man power, and

humanitarian aid,” he elaborated.

The Ambassador noted that through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief

Centre, Saudi Arabia has provided over $7 billion in aid to 102 countries,

delivering essential support to communities in Palestine, Yemen, Bangladesh,

and other Arab a

nd Muslim nations.

The envoy said Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role on the global

stage, shaping the world economy and promoting peace as a member of the G20,

BRICS, and OPEC.

He said the Kingdom remains a key player in stabilizing global energy markets

and has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause, supporting a two-

state solution based on 1967 borders.

“Since the time of Late King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia has been a steadfast

advocate for the Palestinian cause, leading international efforts to insure

that the Palestinian people achieve their rights, recognizing an independent

Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,”

he said.

Recently, the envoy noted that, during UN general assembly Prince Faisal AL

Farhan announced the International Coalition to implement a two-state

solution.

Besides, the Ambassador Saudi Arabia also actively engages in mediating

global conflicts, including those in Sudan and between Russia and Ukraine,

reinforcing

its commitment to peace and justice.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha