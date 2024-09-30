Saudi issues over 1m visas, welcomes more Bangladeshis: envoy

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa
Yousef Essa Al Duhailan stated that Saudi Arabia issued over one million
visas to Bangladeshi nationals last year and continues to do so, currently
hosting more than 3.2 million Bangladeshi migrant workers.
“Last year alone, we issued more than 1 million visas, and we continue to
welcome more,” he said at a reception celebrating the 94th National Day of
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held at the Saudi Embassy here last evening.
Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain joined the reception as the chief guest.
The envoy said, currently, Saudi Arabia hosts over 3.2 million Bangladeshi
migrant workers, making them the largest expatriate community outside
Bangladesh while their contributions have a significant impact on both
economies.
“We successfully organized Hajj for over 85,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims (this
year) through the Makkah Route Initiative. Additionally, this year’s Umrah
quota has increased by 37%, and we have made it easier for pilgrims to book
through
the mobile app Nusuk,” he added.
The Ambassador said Saudi Arabia will continue to extend its support and
collaboration to Bangladesh for achieving shared goals, ensuring a bright and
prosperous future for both the countries.
“As a brotherly nation, Saudi Arabia has consistently stood by Bangladesh in
times of need,” said the envoy.
He said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh is characterized
by deep brotherhood and mutual respect, rooted in shared religion and
cultural values.
“Over the decades, this bond has strengthened as both countries collaborate
in various fields, including trade, investment, sports, and culture. Saudi
Arabia’s multifaceted leadership encompasses in Hajj and Umrah, Man power, and
humanitarian aid,” he elaborated.
The Ambassador noted that through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief
Centre, Saudi Arabia has provided over $7 billion in aid to 102 countries,
delivering essential support to communities in Palestine, Yemen, Bangladesh,
and other Arab a
nd Muslim nations.
The envoy said Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role on the global
stage, shaping the world economy and promoting peace as a member of the G20,
BRICS, and OPEC.
He said the Kingdom remains a key player in stabilizing global energy markets
and has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause, supporting a two-
state solution based on 1967 borders.
“Since the time of Late King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia has been a steadfast
advocate for the Palestinian cause, leading international efforts to insure
that the Palestinian people achieve their rights, recognizing an independent
Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,”
he said.
Recently, the envoy noted that, during UN general assembly Prince Faisal AL
Farhan announced the International Coalition to implement a two-state
solution.
Besides, the Ambassador Saudi Arabia also actively engages in mediating
global conflicts, including those in Sudan and between Russia and Ukraine,
reinforcing
its commitment to peace and justice.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha