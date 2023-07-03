General

Litterateur Bijay Kharel passed away today in Texas of the USA.

Kharel is one of the followers of the literary movement known in the country's literary history as the Jharrobadi Andolan, which aimed to shun unnecessary encroachment of other languages into the Nepali.

The 77-year-old litterateur originally hails from Mechi Municipality ward no 6 of Jhapa district. He had flown to the USA around a month ago for a family visit.

A litterateur with over a dozen of literary creations to his credit, Kharel was running fever and suffering from urinal infection. He was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Texas for a week.

He died in course of treatment, confirmed his family members. He had visited the USA with his spouse Parbati Kharel where their son and daughter-in-law were settled.

Kharel is survived by his spouse, two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, Suseli Literary Family, Jhapa's Chairperson Punya Prasad Kharel said that the Nepali literature field lost a senior litterateur of 'rustic genre'. "Late Kharel created literature in every genre," he grieved, adding that late Kharel had recently published a dictionary containing rustic (countryside) words and dialects.

Late Kharel's over a dozen of creations including his first book 'Bijayka Nibandha' (Essays of Bijay) published in 2064 BS to the latest one, 'Yugarambha' (Beginning of an Era), a novel published in 2079 BS.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal