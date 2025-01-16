Local Talent Shines Bright in Bangladesh Premier League: Ashraful



Rangpur: Rangpur Riders’ assistant coach Mohammad Ashraful dubbed the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as a grand tournament, highlighting the impressive performance of local players.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Ashraful stated that the local players’ dominant performance has given the BPL a new look, unlike any seen in the tournament’s history. He emphasized the vital role local players have played in the success of this year’s BPL, noting that such dominance was not evident in past tournaments.





Ashraful praised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for preparing sporting wickets that benefit both bowlers and batters. Despite some criticism over shorter boundaries, particularly in the Sylhet phase of BPL, he stressed that boundary size is secondary to the quality of the wicket. A good wicket, he argued, allows players to hone their ability to score quickly, especially in the T20 format, where Bangladesh has historically struggled.





The former poster boy of Bangladesh cricket acknowledged the impact of the NCL T20, held before the BPL, in boosting the confidence of local players. This tournament showed that local talent could match international players in hitting sixes and playing crucial roles during critical moments. Ashraful cited the example of Nurul Hasan Sohan, who led the Rangpur Riders to victory by scoring 30 runs in the last over against Kyle Mayers, demonstrating a changed approach toward the game.





Ashraful expressed optimism about Bangladesh’s future in T20 cricket, stating that the fearless approach shown by players in the current BPL indicates that Bangladesh will no longer be vulnerable in this format. He noted the newfound resilience among players, who no longer experience mental breakdowns when facing challenging run rates while chasing targets.





The BPL coincides with a country-wide Youth Festival aimed at building a new Bangladesh following the ouster of the autocratic Awami League government in July. Ashraful highlighted the encouraging crowd presence, particularly among the youth, at BPL matches. He emphasized the importance of involving young people in sports to foster creativity and steer them away from negative activities, adding that the BPL serves as an excellent platform for youth engagement in cricket.

