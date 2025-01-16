Chinese Ambassador Meets Bangladesh Foreign Secretary to Prepare for Upcoming Visit



Dhaka: Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today met Foreign Secretary (FS) Md. Jashim Uddin ahead of the Foreign Adviser (FA) Touhid Hossain’s visit to China scheduled for 20-24 January 2025. The meeting, held at the foreign ministry, mainly highlighted the preparation of the Foreign Adviser’s visit on both sides, said a foreign ministry press release this evening.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, it was underlined that the upcoming visit of the foreign adviser would carry special significance as it is the first official bilateral visit of him this year. During the visit, the top diplomats of the two countries are expected to formally announce the inauguration of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China.





The visit is set to strengthen the deep understanding, friendship, and vibrant partnership shared by both nations, signalling a renewed commitment to advancing their strategic cooperation. Ambassador Yao Wen expressed China’s sincere appreciation for Bangladesh’s unwavering support to the One-China Policy. He reaffirmed China’s firm respect for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated China’s continued support for Bangladesh’s stability, reforms, and democratic transition.





The envoy emphasized that this visit would further cement the cooperative ties between the two nations. Wen also underscored the importance of strengthening economic and strategic cooperation, with a particular focus on projects like the China Economic Zone in Chattogram and the enhancement of connectivity initiatives. He emphasized the importance of practical bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors such as digital connectivity and port modernization.





Regional and global issues also featured in the discussions, notably the ongoing Rohingya crisis. The Foreign Secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s deep appreciation for China’s active role in facilitating dialogue on the issue and sought China’s continued support in ensuring an early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.





The meeting also touched upon the exchange of visits and agreed that such visits will further strengthen the bilateral relationship and contribute to greater cooperation in areas like trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity. The meeting concluded with the hope that the Foreign Adviser’s visit will pave the way for a new chapter of cooperation between Bangladesh and China.

