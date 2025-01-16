Attack on Students of Hill Tracts Triggers Agitation at Dhaka University



Dhaka: Teachers and students of Dhaka University under different banners staged a demonstration at the university campus protesting the attack on students from the hill tracts in front of the NCTB building and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, students of the DU Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) department organized a protest rally at the base of the Anti-Terrorist Raju memorial sculpture around 2:30 pm, which was also attended by teachers and former students. During the rally, Associate Professor of the DU MCJ department, Dr. Khorshed Alam, emphasized that such incidents against indigenous students should not occur in a civilized society. He expressed concern that even though six months have not passed since a significant revolution, students are already facing attacks.





Dr. Khorshed Alam criticized the government, stating that while it claims to be a government of the students, incidents of attacks on students are becoming frequent. He urged the authorities to identify and punish those responsible for such heinous acts. Boby Biswas, a victim of the attack, recounted the incident, saying that while they were in a procession in Motijheel on Wednesday, they were suddenly attacked. He described it as a planned attack and called for justice.





Meanwhile, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Dhaka University unit also staged a demonstration at the foot of the Raju sculpture and condemned the incident. They subsequently organized a protest march within the campus. DU JCD general secretary Nahiduzzamn Shipon demanded swift justice, strongly condemning the attack on their fellow students. He urged that all those involved be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.





In response to the incident, the Dhaka University administration issued a notification from the Proctor’s office condemning the attack and pledged to provide treatment facilities to the injured students. The statement clarified that the organization ‘Students for Sovereignty’, blamed for the attack, is not affiliated with Dhaka University.

