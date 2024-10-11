Maha Ashtami celebrated amid enthusiasm

The third day of Maha Ashtami of the five-day ‘Sharadiyo Durga Puja’ was celebrated across the country today including the capital city amid enthusiasm and religious fervour by observing different rituals including offering Anjali and Kumari Puja.

The Ramakrishna Mission Mandir in the capital experienced huge crowds as devotees came to visit the place to offer their puja on Maha Ashtami.

Kumari Puja was held at Ramakrishna Mission in the capital at 10:30 am.

In the morning, Sanatan devotees thronged various puja mandaps at the districts and upazila towns across the country including the capital city to offer blessings and prayers at Kumari Puja on Friday.

Maha Nabami of ‘Sharadiyo Durgotsab’ will be celebrated tomorrow. The ‘Durgotsab’ will end with ‘Bijoya Dashami’ on Sunday next.

