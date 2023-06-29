General

The main congregation (jamaat) of the holy Eid-ul Azha was held at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) amid heavy rainfall.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, members of parliament, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, political leaders and senior government officials took part in the Eid.

Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque Khatib and Islamic Foundation Secretary Dr Mawlana Mushtaq Ahmed conducted the main Eid jamaat while Mirpur Jamia Arabia Mosque Muhtamim Mawlana Syed Wahiduzzaman stayed as alternative imam, said a press release.

Bangladesh Betar's Kwari Md Emdadul Islam acted as mukabbir in the Eid jamaat while Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Muazzin Kwari Md Ishak was present as alternative mukabbir.

After the jamaat, prayers were offered for the peace, progress and welfare of the people.

