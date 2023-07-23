General

A court here today sentenced a man to death

for killing his stepbrother in Khetlal upazila of the district in 2019.

District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Hossain handed down the verdict to Saddam

Hossain, 32, hailed from Malipara in the upazila.

According to the prosecution story, in brief, on November 11 in 2019, convict

Saddam stabbed his stepbrother Kabiraj Khajamuddin, 83, to death over a

family feud at Dashra Fokirpara village of the upazila.

He also stabbed his sister-in-law at that night.

Following the murder, Khajamuddin's son filed a case with Khetlal Thana as

the plaintiff on November 12 in 2019. Later, police pressed the charge-sheet

accusing Saddam Hossain on February 27, in 2020.

Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order, said Public

Prosecutor (PP) Nipendranath Mondol.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha