A court here today sentenced a man to death
for killing his stepbrother in Khetlal upazila of the district in 2019.
District and Sessions Judge Md Nur Hossain handed down the verdict to Saddam
Hossain, 32, hailed from Malipara in the upazila.
According to the prosecution story, in brief, on November 11 in 2019, convict
Saddam stabbed his stepbrother Kabiraj Khajamuddin, 83, to death over a
family feud at Dashra Fokirpara village of the upazila.
He also stabbed his sister-in-law at that night.
Following the murder, Khajamuddin's son filed a case with Khetlal Thana as
the plaintiff on November 12 in 2019. Later, police pressed the charge-sheet
accusing Saddam Hossain on February 27, in 2020.
Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order, said Public
Prosecutor (PP) Nipendranath Mondol.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha