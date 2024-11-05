Man in Interpol Notice Apprehended from Kuwait.



Kuwait: A person in the Red Notice in a case of human trafficking and transportation has been arrested from Kuwait. He is Dilip Raut of Janak Nandani rural municipality-4 in Dhanusha. Raut was arrested in coordination with the NCB for Kuwaiti and was brought to Nepal on Tuesday.

According to National News Agency Nepal, a Red Notice was issued by Interpol for his arrest on October 5, 2023. He has now been handed to the Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau for further legal prosecutions, as informed by the Interpol section at Nepal Police Headquarters.