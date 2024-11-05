Contact Us
Bote Dies in Rhino Attack in Nawalparasi.


Nawalparasi: A person died in a rhino attack at Kawasoti municipality-7 in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta east) this afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Suk Bahadur Bote, 65, of Botetol, according to the District Police Office, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta east).

According to National News Agency Nepal, the rhino attacked Bote when he was grazing cattle at local Krishnasar community forest. Critically injured Bote died in course of treatment, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jeshi Shah.

