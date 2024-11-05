Gandaki Province Assembly Member Manange Convicted of Attempt to Murder.



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted Gandaki Province Assembly Member Rajib Gurung, also known as Dipak Manange, on the charge of a murder attempt. A division bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana handed down the verdict against Manange by upholding the verdict of the then Patan Appellate Court.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Manange, elected from Manang district in the province assembly, is also a former province minister. The then Patan Appellate Court had sentenced him to five years in jail, a decision that the Supreme Court has now upheld.

The case dates back two decades when a group of gangsters led by Manange reportedly attacked another gangster, Chakre Milan, severing his hand. The attack was allegedly the result of disputes over contract bidding and ransom money, highlighting the violent gang activities that have been a concern in the region.

The conviction marks a significant development in a long-standing case, bringing closure to an episode of criminal r

ivalry that has persisted over the years.