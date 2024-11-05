Minister Khadka Urges India to Expedite Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project DPR.



New Delhi: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka has urged his Indian counterpart to give a final touch to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) at the earliest. In a meeting with Indian Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil today in New Delhi, India, Minister Khadka requested for the same.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the two leaders discussed a wide range of relevant issues, such as the earliest implementation of the PMP, collaboration for disaster risk reduction, development of human resources, and matters of mutual interest and common concerns. Minister Khadka is currently in the Indian capital city to participate in the 7th International Solar Alliance’s assembly.

During the meeting, Minister Khadka expressed his gratitude towards the Government of India for the timely completion of the canal stretching from Tanakpur in Nepal to the India border. He also assured to call the meeting of the joint committee related to flood

and disaster management of Nepal and India soon, it was shared.

Minister Patil responded affirmatively regarding accelerating the process of the DPR of the PMP, a bi-national hydropower project to be developed in the Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India, according to Minister Khadka’s Secretariat. The meeting was also attended by officials from the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.