24 Killed in Road Accidents Across 10 Districts of Bagmati.



Bagmati: A total of 24 people have died in road accidents that took place during the festive season in Bagmati province, excluding the three districts of Kathmandu Valley. In districts other than Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur, 24 people died in 230 road accidents from the day of Ghatasthapana of the Dasain festival, i.e., from October 3 to the morning of November 5.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Superintendent of Police Nareshraj Subedi of Nepal Police Highway Safety and Traffic Management Office, Ramnagar, reported that 628 people were injured in the accidents. The increase in road accidents has been attributed to the tendency of people taking risks and driving on poorly maintained roads. SP Subedi added that accidents occur when drivers and passengers ignore traffic rules.