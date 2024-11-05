Historic Printing Press from 1883 Donated to Tribhuvan University’s Journalism Department.



Biratnagar: A printing press manufactured in 1883 has been handed over to Tribhuvan University, Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communication today. The historic machine was entrusted to the department by Durga Ghimire, the youngest daughter-in-law of the late Radha Prasad Ghimire, who had previously served as the Minister of State for Education and Communications under the leadership of Nagendra Prasad Rijal.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the printing press was originally part of the estate of late Radha Prasad Ghimire, located in Biratnagar-2. In 1957, Ghimire had established the Pioneer Printing Press on Rangeli Road in Biratnagar by acquiring the machine from Kolkata, India. The press was used to print pamphlets and posters for the General Election held in 1958, marking a significant contribution to the dissemination of information during that period.

During the handover ceremony, Department Chief Kundan Aryal expressed that the printing machine would serve as an educational tool fo

r students and researchers, providing them with insights into the history of printing technology. Vice-Chancellor of Purbanchal University, Biju Thapaliya, also highlighted the press’s historical significance, emphasizing its role in the evolution of print journalism in the Biratnagar area.

Senior journalist Mohan Bhandari, human rights activist Sushil Pyakurel, senior journalist Kanak Mani Dixit, and professor Krishna Pokharel, among others, reflected on the press’s contributions to the development of print journalism. They noted its importance in producing pamphlets, newspapers, and other materials during politically challenging times.

Department Chief Aryal further mentioned that the acquisition of the printing press was facilitated by Shankar Kharel, a board member of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), underscoring the collaborative effort to preserve this piece of journalistic history.