Energy Minister Khadka Engages in Strategic Meeting with Indian Counterpart.



New Delhi: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka met with President of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and New and Renewable Energy Minister of India Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi. During the meeting held at the Bharatmandap Kendra in New Delhi, India, matters related to collaboration for sustainable development, minimization of climate change-induced effects, and clean energy transition in the future were discussed, informed Director-General of the Department of Electricity Development Nabin Raj Singh, who also attended the meeting.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Energy Minister Khadka expressed his optimism to collaborate with the ISA for several initiatives, including the construction of a solar roadmap, exploration of potentials of health, education, and tourism through solar power, solar irrigation, and the setup of a solar technology center. Minister Khadka shared Nepal’s support for the Indian candidate for the post of Director-General of ISA and wished the winning c

andidate Ashish Khanna a successful tenure.

The Minister called for support for the development of a 1,000 MW floating solar project on the surface of the reservoir of the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project. Minister Khadka stressed the need for a bilateral partnership between ISA and Nepal to advance its program. During the meeting, ISA President and Indian counterpart Joshi stated that the ISA fund would provide financial assistance for the development of solar projects in Nepal.

Minister Khadka led a Nepali delegation comprising senior energy expert at the Ministry Prabal Adhikari, Director General of the Department of Electricity Development Singh, as well as representatives from the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi.