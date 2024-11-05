Two Missing After Car Plunges Into Pond in Sarlahi.



Sarlahi: Two persons have gone missing in a pond after a car they were in plunged into the water at Minyakhor of Ishworpur municipality-2 in Sarlahi early this morning. The vehicle, registered as Lu 2 Cha 6758, was traveling from Bayalbas, Sarlahi to Gaushala of Mahottari.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the District Police Office, Sarlahi reported that the individuals missing are Rama Kant Thakur, 37, from Sonwa rural municipality-8, and Suresh Mahato, 38, from Gaushala municipality-10. In a fortunate turn, Janak Yadav, 31, managed to swim to safety and reach land, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dipak Shrestha.

DPS Shrestha stated that police personnel were deployed promptly following the incident’s report. When initial efforts failed to locate the two missing individuals, a request was made for a diving team from the Armed Police Force No 2 Division at Bardibas.

Locals informed that the car lost control and veered off the road into the adjacent pond. The police have indicated t

hat an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.