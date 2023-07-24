Key Issues

A delegation of the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders has held talks with President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Currently, a five-member team of the Maoist Centre led by Vice-Chairperson Pampha Bhusal is in India visit.

During the meeting held at the BJP Headquarters, the leaders exchanged experiences of the two parties and views on the relations existing between the two countries, Bhusal told RSS.

They had discussions on further strengthening the age-old traditional bilateral ties, it is said.

It is said that President Nadda elaborated on the BJP's organisational structure and its grassroots activities.

Maoist leaders Chakrapani Khanal, Satya Pahadi, Rameshwar Ray Yadav and Suresh Kumar Rai are in the five-member delegation.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal