Maoist Centre will win polls by contesting singly, Prachanda reiterates

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has reemphasized that his party will contest the upcoming polls on its own strength.

Speaking at a news conference organized by Press Centre Chitwan chapter on Sunday, the Maoist Centre Chairman said his party will win polls by contesting singlehandedly.

“A solid foundation has been created at the people’s level though I am out from the premiership. So, I have visualized the ground by visiting across the country to contest and win polls singlehandedly,” the former Prime Minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prachanda had announced that his party would contest the upcoming by-elections and the general elections without allying with other political forces adding that his party’s identity was weakened after forging alliances with Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) in the past.

On a separate context, Dahal said all should unite to tackle the disasters like flooding and landslides, the political parties, government and social organizations should work for re

construction unitedly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal