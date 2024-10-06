Dhaka South BNP launches dengue awareness campaign

Following directives of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP today launched an awareness campaign in the capital city for prevention of dengue.

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam inaugurated the campaign simultaneously in all areas under the BNP’s city unit. The campaign included miking and distribution of leaflets to aware the people against the dengue prevalence.

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu and BNP National Executive Committee Member Khan Rabiul Alam were present on the occasion, among others.

Speaking at the event, Dr Rafiqul Islam said, ‘Our awareness programme has started all over the country including Dhaka city to prevent dengue’.

All hospital authorities have been instructed by appropriate authorities to ensure proper treatment for the dengue patients, he said, adding, if requires, it is necessary to arrange a separate unit for the treatment of dengue patients in every hospital.

Dr Rafiqul Islam said like previous years, the BNP

leaders and activists have been instructed to carry out awareness campaign including distribution of leaflets among the people to prevent spread of dengue fever.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha