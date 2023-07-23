General

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Moulvibazar and Feni and it may continue.

The meteorological department made this forecast for the next twenty-four hours beginning from 9am today.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, said the release.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded by 36.8 degree celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 25.2 degree celsius at Sylhet.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 42 millimeters (mm) across the country.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 06-46 PM and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-24 AM.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha