Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, left here for Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the fifth meeting of the ISA (International Solar Alliance) Regional Committee for Asia and the Pacific.

The three-member delegation led by the Minister will take part in the three-day event commencing in Abu Dhabi on July 24.

The ISA, the joint initiative launched by India and France during the COP 21 in Paris in 2015 aims to scale up development and promotion of solar energy with its objectives of making clean, affordable and renewable energy available to all, to ensuring the promotion of green, clean and sustainable energy, ultimately reducing the impact of climate change.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal