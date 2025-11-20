Minister Kharel Visits Journalism Department, Vows Support for Academic Excellence



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel, visited the Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Balkhu on Thursday. He also inspected the ‘Camera Building’ of the Department and assured support to journalism educators for the academic excellence of the institution.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Kharel expressed his admiration for the Camera Building, referring to it as a “temple of knowledge.” Reflecting on his own student days, he noted the stark contrast between the current facilities and the narrow, inadequately equipped classrooms he experienced at RR Campus. He pledged governmental support to further enhance the academic standards of the Department, which has been operating from its spacious new location for the past two years.





On the occasion, Department Chief Dr. Kundan Aryal highlighted the Department’s significant role in producing qualified human resources and mentioned ongoing plans to introduce educational programs in digital media production and film studies, with collaborations with foreign universities underway. The Central Department, which was previously confined to RR Campus, now provides education to MA, MPhil, and PhD students from its own building in Balkhu, Kathmandu.





Meanwhile, Minister Kharel also met with the founder of the Journalism Department, Lal Deusa Rai, at his residence in Banasthali. During the visit, he inquired about Professor Rai’s health and wished him well. Discussions on the development of journalism and professionalism were held, with Kharel acknowledging Rai’s pivotal role in advancing Nepali journalism. Professor Rai, a university teacher for 40 years, is now 92 years old. Accompanying Minister Kharel during this visit were Department Chief Dr. Aryal, other professors, and students.

