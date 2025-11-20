Contact Us
Nepali Congress Central Working Committee Meeting Rescheduled for Saturday


Lalitpur: The Nepali Congress central working committee meeting that was supposed to be held today has been postponed until Saturday.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting, initially scheduled for 2:00 pm today at the party’s central office, BP Smriti Bhawan in Lalitpur, will now take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 22. Paudel mentioned that the central working committee officials, members, invited members, and the chairpersons of all seven provincial working committees have been urged to attend the rescheduled meeting.

