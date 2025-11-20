NPL 2025: Lumbini Lions Registers First Victory Over Chitwan Rhinos



Kirtipur: Playing the first match under the Nepal Premier League at the TU International Cricket Ground, Lumbini Lions defeated Chitwan Rhinos by six wickets. Chasing the 143-run victory target set by Chitwan Rhinos, Lumbini Lions achieved it in 18.3 overs, losing four wickets in the process.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Glubadin Naib played a crucial role in the victory by scoring 44 runs (not out), while Captain Rohit Paudel contributed 39 runs. In the bowling department, Rijan Dhakal of Chitwan Rhinos claimed two wickets, and Sohail Tanvir took one.





Chitwan Rhinos, having been invited to bat first after losing the toss, managed to score 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing seven wickets. The team faced initial setbacks, losing three wickets at 43 runs. Captain Kushal Malla scored 21 runs, while Ravi Bopara made a significant contribution with 66 runs. Other contributors included Dev Khanal with 14 runs, Deepak Bohara with 10 runs, Saif Zaib and Arjun Saud with 15 runs each, and Sohail Tanvir with five runs.





In the bowling lineup for Lumbini Lions, Ruben Trumpelmann took three wickets, while Abhishesh Gautam and Glubadin Naib each secured two wickets, marking a successful start for the team in the tournament.

