123 Families in Kavrepalanchowk Gain Access to Drinking Water



Kavrepalanchowk: Drinking water projects have been constructed at two local levels of Kavrepalanchowk, providing access to safe drinking water for residents of Bolakhe village in Kushadevi, Panauti municipality-2, and Bhimkhori in Roshi rural municipality-11. These projects were made possible with support from the Bagmati Province government and various organizations.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in Bolakhe, the water supply system now connects 60 households. This project was implemented with financial and technical assistance from the Swiss Government and UNICEF Nepal, facilitated by the Civic Forum for Sustainable Development. The village has been declared a Water Safe Community, having fulfilled the minimum requirements set by the Guidelines on Water Safe Community Declaration – 2082 BS issued by the Department of Drinking Water and Sewerage Management under the Ministry of Water Supplies.





The Bolakhe project cost Rs 342,000, which included Rs 40,000 worth of voluntary labor. It features an automated chlorination system to purify the water before distribution. Meanwhile, the Bhimkhori Drinking Water and Sanitation Project, supported by the Province Ministry of Water Supplies, Energy, and Irrigation, has benefited 372 people from 63 families.





Srishti Khwalpal, Chief of Drinking Water and Sanitation Division No. 3, Sindhupalchok, stated that the Bhimkhori project was completed at a cost of Rs 8,461,259, with Rs 562,662 coming from voluntary labor contributions, bringing the total to Rs 9,023,921.

