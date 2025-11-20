World Children’s Day Celebrated with Focus on Child Rights and Gender Equality at TU Cricket Ground



Kathmandu: Today, November 20, marks World Children’s Day. In partnership with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and the Australian Embassy, the day was observed at the TU Cricket Ground through a special programme themed ‘Levelling the Playing Field.’ The event aimed to advocate for equal opportunities for children across the country, promote the retention of girls in school, ensure their access to necessary facilities, and encourage their equal participation in community activities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, more than 300 children took part in the celebration, which also featured a friendly match between participating children and the National Women’s Cricket Team. On the occasion, Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta expressed his gratitude to everyone who joined the celebration.





Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Leann Johnston, highlighted the significance of investing in girls’ education, skills development, and confidence-building as an investment in Nepal’s brighter future. She noted that empowered children contribute to stronger and more prosperous families and communities.





CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand remarked, ‘We believe that cricket is not just a game, it is a platform for cultivating self-confidence, discipline, and leadership skills, instead.’ He added that these qualities help prepare competent and responsible youth.





UNICEF Nepal Representative Alice Akunga expressed her appreciation to the Government of Nepal, the Cricket Association of Nepal, the Australian Embassy, teachers, communities, and children and youth for their commitment to promoting child rights and building an inclusive and just Nepal.





To mark World Children’s Day, UNICEF also launched the U-Report poll, encouraging children and young people to share their views on child rights and participate in shaping solutions that matter to them.

