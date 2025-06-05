Ministry Sets Minimum Wage for Nepali Workers in UAE



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security has established a minimum wage for Nepali job seekers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ensuring that workers receive not less than 1000 Dirhams per month, equivalent to approximately 38,000 Nepali rupees.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Sharat Singh Bhandari stated that the wage determination was based on market analysis and feedback from the Nepali Embassy in the UAE. The decision was made at the Ministry level, incorporating suggestions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law.





In future, employers in the UAE who do not guarantee the minimum wage will be ineligible to hire Nepali workers. Demand letters that fail to meet the payment standard will not be authenticated. Minister Bhandari added that previously, Nepali workers received salaries ranging from 800 to 1200 Dirhams, but the new regulation ensures a minimum of 1000 Dirhams, with potential earnings of 1200 and 1500 Dirhams per month.





Minister Bhandari expressed confidence that the decision would benefit Nepali workers in the UAE.

