Tourism Minister Pandey Vows to Address Issues Faced by Tourist Guides



Kathmandu: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, has announced that the government is committed to resolving the issues faced by tourist guides in Nepal. During the inauguration of the Ninth National Tourist Guide Conference, organized by the Tourist Guide Association of Nepal, Minister Pandey emphasized the importance of prioritizing the problems experienced by tourist guides to enhance their working conditions.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Pandey highlighted the vital role tourist guides play in the development of Nepal’s tourism sector. He noted that tourist guides not only navigate tourists through the country but also pave the way for the growth of the industry itself. He assured the attendees, “Guiding the tourists is also our duty. You (tourist guide) will fulfill your duty diligently. I as the tourism minister assure you that the government will address your demands.”





Furthermore, Minister Pandey stressed the need for the Association to expand its services across all seven provinces in Nepal. The emphasis on service expansion aims to provide comprehensive support to tourist guides throughout the country.





Association President Thaneshwor Devkota also addressed the conference, underscoring the necessity of taking action against unlicensed tourist guides. He acknowledged the significant contribution of licensed tourist guides, who serve as envoys by promoting a positive image of Nepal to international visitors. He noted that over 5,000 tourist guides in Nepal currently hold licenses, ensuring they meet the required standards to offer their services to tourists.

