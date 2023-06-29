General

The well-marked low over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area weakened into a low pressure area over the same area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, the center of the low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh, said a met office release.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha