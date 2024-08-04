Moon sighting committee to meet tomorrow

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held to fix the date of holy Safar month at 7pm tomorrow at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 7 pm, a press release said today.

Religious Affairs Minister Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting.

If the moon of the holy Safar month is seen anywhere on the sky of the country, the concerned people have been requested to inform dialing the telephone numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917 while the fax numbers are 02-223383397 and 02-9555951 or inform the concerned district administrators or upazilanirbahi officers (UNOs), the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha