NA Members Stress Need for Effective Policy Implementation



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) members have underscored the necessity for effective implementation of the newly unveiled government’s annual policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2082/82 BS (2025/26). Participating in the NA meeting today, the parliamentarians emphasized this point while deliberating on the incumbent government’s annual policies and programmes as presented by President Ramchandra Paudel before the joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly on May 2.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Narayan Dutta Bhatta opined that the policies and programmes had incorporated all necessary aspects. Rajendra Laxmi Gaire commended the government’s goal to ensure access to clean drinking water for all by the next fiscal year. Rukmini Koirala lauded the proposed policies on the elimination of violence against women and the effort to sensitize the international community about the adverse impacts of climate change-induced challenges and disasters on people and mountains.





Conversely, Jhakku Prasad Subedi criticized the policies and programmes for not including initiatives aimed at achieving socialism-oriented socio-economic transformation, arguing that they fall short of fulfilling the aspirations of Nepali citizens. Narayan Dutta Mishra highlighted the importance of implementing measures to drive economic growth and control corruption. He also called for provisions to ensure farmers receive appropriate prices from the government for their produce.





Further comments came from Radheshyam Paswan, who noted the need for effective enforcement of the proposed policies on agriculture, health, tourism, drinking water, and youth. Bishnudevi Pudasaini appreciated the focus on promoting entrepreneurship, employment, agricultural production, and improving the quality of education. She also praised the annual policies for clearly outlining common programmes across all three levels of government.





Other parliamentarians, including Renu Chand, Bishnu Kumari Sapkota, Padam Bahadur Pariyar, Maya Prasad Sharma, and Tulasa Kumari Dahal, also shared their views on the policies and programmes. As deliberations on the newly presented policies and programmes continue in the Upper House, the NA is set to convene again on the upcoming Tuesday at 12:15 PM for further discussions, as announced by NA Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal.

