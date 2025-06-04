Contact Us
NA Members Voice Against Prevalence of Caste-Based Discrimination


Kathmandu: Members of the National Assembly have expressed their concerns over the de facto practice of caste-based discrimination, and untouchability despite its illegalization long back ago. Airing their views in a zero hour of the National Assembly, they echoed the need for wider and collaborative efforts for ending the caste-based discrimination.



According to National News Agency Nepal, they called for eliminating discrimination persisting in each community, religion, and sector. Gomadevi Timilsina, Bhuwan Bahadur Sunsar, Rajendra Laxmi Gaire, and Madan Kumari Shah (Garima) were among those advocating for the elimination of the discrimination.



It may be noted that today marked the 19th National Day for the Elimination of Caste-Based Discrimination and Untouchability.

