Government Endorses Budget Provisions and Various Legislative Acts



Kathmandu: The government has endorsed the provisions relating to the budget for the coming fiscal year and various legislative acts. Making public the decisions of the Cabinet meetings held on May 29 and June 2, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, announced on Wednesday that the May 29 meeting decided to present the annual estimate of revenue and expenditure for the coming fiscal year in the Federal Parliament.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting also decided to present several bills in the Federal Parliament. These include the Bill on allocating funds from the Federal Reserve Fund and managing expenses, the Bill on rights to raise national debt, and the Bill designed to implement the government’s economic proposal. Additionally, the government has passed amendments to several regulations, including the VAT (27th amendment), Excise Duty (27th amendment), Income Tax (16th amendment), and Customs (16th amendment) regulations.





In other decisions, Deputy Inspector General Siddhi Bikram Shah has been promoted to Additional Inspector General of the Nepal Police. The government has granted permission in principle for the promulgation of bills related to road safety, postal service, Gorkhapara Corporation, and Rastriya Samachar Samiti.





Minister Gurung, also the government spokesperson, shared that the June 2 Cabinet meeting approved the Secretary of the Finance Ministry’s attendance at the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna, Austria, on June 17. Furthermore, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ram Nath Adhikari, has been given permission to attend the ‘Hand-in-Hand Investment Dialogue for Asia and the Pacific’ scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 18-20.





Lastly, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, has been authorized to participate in the Beijing CBD Multinational Enterprises Conference and the Asian Mayors’ Forum in Beijing, China, from June 11-13.

