Home Minister’s Resignation Sought for Fair Investigation into Visit Visa Scam



Kathmandu: In a meeting of the National Assembly, the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has been sought over the visit visa scam. During the meeting, lawmaker Maya Prasad Sharma from the CPN (Maoist Centre) demanded the formation of a parliamentary or a judicial committee for investigation into the alleged irregularities, corruption, and human smuggling in regard to the visit visa scandal, urging the Home Minister to step down from the post by paving the way for impartial investigation. “The Home Minister should resign from the post to pave the way for impartial investigation into the issue,” he said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the demand for an investigation reflects growing concerns over the integrity of the visa issuance process, which has been marred by allegations of corruption and misconduct. The call for Ramesh Lekhak’s resignation is seen as a step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in addressing these serious allegations.

