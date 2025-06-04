Youth Entrepreneurship Is Top Priority: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged one and all to work with high morale and confidence as the government would be with youths who foster entrepreneurship and employments in the country. At the ‘Prime Minister with Innovative Youth’ programme organized in the federal capital on Wednesday, PM Oli recalled when he was the Prime Minister for the first time, he had conducted a study to formulate a policy on human resource projection in education. The schemes of ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Startup’ were given special importance in the budget, he added.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli admitted, “Youths are not satisfied with the way things are. We need to be willing to change for the better.” He criticized the tendency of venting ire on social media as a wrong act. PM Oli suggested that youths should focus on creating opportunities rather than searching for them. He emphasized that leaving the country for foreign jobs is not a solution, but instead, spurring entrepreneurship, employment, marketing, and innovation is necessary.





PM Oli highlighted the importance of youths’ creativity as a prerequisite to the country’s prosperity. During the event, he inspected an exhibition of indigenously produced goods and innovations in honor of ‘Idea Studio’. Founder of ‘Idea Studio,’ Dr. Chhering Lama, and Chairman of the Kathmandu Model College, Rameshwar Aryal, informed PM Oli about the efforts and achievements being made for the innovation anchored by the youth.

