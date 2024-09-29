NAC not to surcharge ticketed passengers missing int’l flights

Kathmandu: The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has decided not to take extra charge from the ticketed passengers who missed international flights owing to adversity.

The people who had booked tickets for the foreign flights from September 27 to October 2 but forced to cancel the travel with the flight disruption caused by torrential rains would not be surcharged if they decided to reschedule the flights till October 12.

NAC Spokesperson Ramesh Paudel shared this information and also requested for the receiving the services at the earliest.

The State-run flag carrier, NAC, is conducting the international flights to 10 destinations of eight countries including three from India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal