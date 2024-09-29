RpMP seeks cooperation of all to celebrate Durga Puja peacefully

Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP)
Commissioner Md Majid Ali today sought cooperation of all concerned for
peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja at all mandaps in the metropolis.
“To this end, RpMP will devotedly perform assigned duties to maintain
peaceful law and order at the Puja mandaps in the city,” he said this while
presiding over a views-exchange meeting held on the occasion of Durga Puja at
his conference room.
The RpMP Chief said that the greatest religious festival of the Sanaton
community is Durga Puja. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at 164 Puja
mandaps under six police stations in the metropolis.
“The RpMP along with other law enforcement agencies will be on alert before
the Puja, during the Puja and till completion of the process of immersion of
idols,” he said.
Along with police, intelligence personnel, quick response team and bomb
disposal unit will be ready round the clock to deal with any untoward
situation.
He said to the leaders and members of the Durga Puja cel
ebration committees,
“Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. All must refrain from actions
that may destroy harmony and should not listen to any kind of rumours.”
He especially called upon the Puja mandap authorities to take necessary steps
to avoid incidents like gambling, drugs, eve-teasing during the Puja
festivities.
He said adequate lighting should be provided in the pavilions along with CCTV
cameras. There should be separate entrances and exits for men and women in
the worship halls.
The RpMP Chief also stressed on the use of routes designated by the traffic
police to ease traffic congestion during the Durga Puja celebrations.
Government officials, political leaders, members of the law enforcement
agencies, leaders of Rangpur city unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad
(BPUP), Sanaton community leaders and journalists attended the event.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha