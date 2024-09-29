RpMP seeks cooperation of all to celebrate Durga Puja peacefully



Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP)

Commissioner Md Majid Ali today sought cooperation of all concerned for

peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja at all mandaps in the metropolis.

“To this end, RpMP will devotedly perform assigned duties to maintain

peaceful law and order at the Puja mandaps in the city,” he said this while

presiding over a views-exchange meeting held on the occasion of Durga Puja at

his conference room.

The RpMP Chief said that the greatest religious festival of the Sanaton

community is Durga Puja. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at 164 Puja

mandaps under six police stations in the metropolis.

“The RpMP along with other law enforcement agencies will be on alert before

the Puja, during the Puja and till completion of the process of immersion of

idols,” he said.

Along with police, intelligence personnel, quick response team and bomb

disposal unit will be ready round the clock to deal with any untoward

situation.

He said to the leaders and members of the Durga Puja cel

ebration committees,

“Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. All must refrain from actions

that may destroy harmony and should not listen to any kind of rumours.”

He especially called upon the Puja mandap authorities to take necessary steps

to avoid incidents like gambling, drugs, eve-teasing during the Puja

festivities.

He said adequate lighting should be provided in the pavilions along with CCTV

cameras. There should be separate entrances and exits for men and women in

the worship halls.

The RpMP Chief also stressed on the use of routes designated by the traffic

police to ease traffic congestion during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Government officials, political leaders, members of the law enforcement

agencies, leaders of Rangpur city unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad

(BPUP), Sanaton community leaders and journalists attended the event.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha