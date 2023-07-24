Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Political Bureau Member of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Chongqing Municipality Committee Secretary, Yuan Jiajun, have held a meeting on Monday.

In the meeting held in Kathmandu, the two leaders exchanged views focusing on bilateral relations, economic, trade, political and religious exchanges between the two countries, according to the Deuba's Secretariat.

Prior to meeting Deuba, also former Prime Minister, visiting CPC leader Yuan called on Speaker Devraj Ghimire.

The CPC leader arrived Nepal on Sunday on a three-day visit. On the day of arrival, he paid a courtesy call on President Ram Chandra Paudel and held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who was in Italy at that moment.

Similarly, the visiting Chinese leader called on Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Purna Bahadur Khadka, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayankaji Shrestha, among others.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal