Nepali Congress Declares Election as Solution to Political Crisis



Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) has resolved that participating in the upcoming election is the appropriate political solution to the current crisis facing the country. The party’s Central Working Committee, led by Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka, met at the central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur, and decided to take part in the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026. The decision was made considering the election as a suitable means to address the prevailing political situation.





According to National News Agency RSS, the party issued a statement through its Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, emphasizing the importance of elections in protecting the constitution and institutionalizing the changes advocated by the Gen Z demonstrations. However, the statement also highlighted serious concerns regarding the current state of law and order, noting thousands of prisoners remain unaccounted for, numerous weapons are missing, and political parties face disruptions in conducting their activities, all of which undermine the conditions necessary for a free and fair election.





The Nepali Congress has urged the government to immediately enhance the law and order situation, ensure peace and security, and create a fear-free environment for the public. The party recalled the sensitive situation following the chaotic events on September 9, which led to the appointment of an interim Prime Minister to meet the demands of protesting youth and maintain peace.





The NC maintains that a solution could have been found within the Parliament in accordance with constitutional provisions. The party criticized the dissolution of Parliament as unconstitutional, putting democratic achievements at risk, and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will provide a final interpretation on the matter.





Expressing concern over the recent increase in provocative and chaotic activities, the Nepali Congress condemned any acts of violence or agitation by political parties or groups. It urged all involved to refrain from violence, promote dialogue, and uphold democratic values such as freedom of expression and peaceful protest.





The party emphasized the shared responsibility to protect and develop the federal, inclusive, democratic republican system established through struggle and sacrifice. It called on all political parties to actively participate in the upcoming election to ensure its success.





Furthermore, the Nepali Congress expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident on September 8, where 19 young people lost their lives during a demonstration against corruption. They paid tribute to those who died and called for compensation for the families and treatment for the injured.





Acknowledging the loss of life and property due to the violent events on September 9, the party noted the destruction of significant government and historical buildings, offices, and residences, including those of party leaders. The statement described these acts as apolitical, criminal, and destructive.





The Congress recognized the legitimacy of the Gen Z generation’s demands for ending corruption, promoting good governance, ensuring transparency, and upholding citizens’ rights. They reiterated their commitment to address these concerns and announced the next NC central working committee meeting for November 27.

