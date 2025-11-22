Khadka and Neupane Win Top Honors at Nepalgunj Marathon



Nepalgunj: Khadka Bahadur Khadka of the Nepal Army has won the 11th Nepalgunj Marathon held here today. Khadka completed the 42-kilometer distance in 2 hours 15 minutes 8 seconds. Also the defending champion, he won a cash prize of Rs 200,000 for this feat. Similarly, Sushil Kumar Shahi of the Nepal Army came second with a timing of 2 hours 16 minutes 48 seconds while Gopichandra Parki of the Armed Police Force came third by covering the same distance in 2 hours 19 minutes 18 seconds. Shahi and Parki received cash prizes of Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.





According to National News Agency RSS, the title for the women’s half marathon was won by Purna Lakshmi Neupane of Jumla. She is also the winner of the fifth edition of the Marathon. She received a prize of Rs 75,000 along with the title. Similarly, in the half marathon, Fulmati Rana of the Armed Police Force came second while Ashma Bishwakarma came third.

