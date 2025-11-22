People with Underlying Health Issues Advised for Prevention Against Flu



Kathmandu: Doctors say the risk of influenza (flu) has increased with the drop in mercury. Influenza is caused by a viral infection, and the virus becomes more active during winter, making people of all age groups susceptible.





According to National News Agency RSS, general physician Dr. Parshuram Ghimire highlighted that cases of respiratory complications rise during this season. The risks of infections affecting the chest, mouth, nose, and lungs are higher at this time. The flu virus spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and these droplets can also reach the lungs.





Similarly, touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching one’s mouth or nose can lead to infection. Most flu patients do not require antiviral medication, but those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weak immunity face higher risks and should be monitored by health professionals.





While anyone can get infected, people with diabetes, high blood pressure, tuberculosis, and low immunity are especially vulnerable to complications, Dr. Ghimire said.





Common symptoms of the flu include headache, fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, nasal congestion, and fatigue. However, fever is not present in every case.





To reduce the risk of infection, health experts recommend maintaining physical distance, staying indoors when possible, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching the face, staying physically active, and consuming plenty of fluids and nutritious food.





They also advise wearing warm clothes, keeping warm, and eating healthy foods to prevent illness.





A flu vaccine is available, and it can significantly reduce the risk of infection, he added.

