Over 600 Medicos Discuss Global Surgical Excellence in SSN’s International Conference



Kathmandu: The XVI International Conference of the Society of Surgeons of Nepal, themed “Global Surgical Excellence: Advancements in Skill and Technology,” concluded here today. The three-day event was attended by over 600 participants, including 200 international delegates, and served as a platform for knowledge exchange and networking.





According to National News Agency RSS, the conference featured four distinguished orations and gathered senior and internationally renowned surgeons from across the globe. Delegates included surgeons from countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Egypt, Germany, India, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United States.





The event included more than 200 scientific activities, featuring 177 scientific research papers on various aspects of surgery, 27 scientific posters, 68 guest lectures, 15 surgical video presentations, two debates, four panel discussions, and a wellness session. Awards for Best Young Surgeon and Best Paper Presentation recognized academic excellence and innovation.





Fourteen international surgeons were honoured with the fellowship of the ‘Society of Surgeons’, while three senior Nepali surgeons received the Senior Surgeon Award. The conference also offered dedicated nursing sessions and pre-conference workshops, including advanced modules on laparoscopic surgery, aimed at enhancing skills.





Keynote lectures and structured panel discussions on contemporary surgery topics provided a comprehensive and rigorous academic experience for participants. SSN stated that the event advanced surgical knowledge, fostered innovation, and strengthened professional ties within the global surgical community.





The conference also saw SSN signing a memorandum of understanding with the Surgical Societies of India and Sri Lanka, aimed at bilateral professional and scientific development. “It emerged as a platform that promotes scholarly exchange, professional networking, and the advancement of international collaborations within the global surgical community,” according to SSN.





Established in June 1992, the primary mission of SSN is to create a robust platform for surgeons to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and collaborate for mutual benefits. SSN aims to enhance both the professional and academic development of its members, ensuring they are equipped with the latest advancements and practices in surgery.

