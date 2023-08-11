General

Progressive writer and critic Ninu Chapagain has been provided with Dahal Yagyanidhi Honour established in the name of litterateur and radio journalist Dahal Yagyanidhi.

The prize was given on Thursday organized in the Capital City on the fifth annual memorial day of Dahal.

Historian Gyanmani Nepal handed over a purse of Rs 150,000 in cash to Chapagain.

Last year, the scientist Mahabir Pun was honoured with the prize.

Likewise, two outstanding students for their highest marks in Nepali subject from Durbar High School were prized with Dahal Yagyanidhi Bal Prativa Prize.

Nikhil Kumar Shah and Luniva Karki were prized with Rs 10,000 each.

Dahal had taught in the school for long and also hosted a literary programme 'Sahitya Sansar' from Radio Nepal.

During the programme, historian Nepal said that Dahal made tremendous contributions to the country's cultural transformation.

Likewise, critic Prof Dr Madhav Prasad Pokharel said that Dahal's creations embody nationalistic feelings.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal