Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque today said BNP wants to create anarchy across the country centering the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls but no force will be able to thwart the election process.

"In line with the Constitution, the next national polls will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . . . Terrorism and anarchy in the name of any movement will be resisted at any cost," he said while inaugurating “Tree Plantation and Sapling Distribution” at Raozan Government College ground here this afternoon.

Agriculture Minister, also ruling Awami League presidium member, said that the next elections will be free, fair and credible one under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Awami League will deal with those who want to resort to sabotage against the polls process. If someone wants to create anarchy or carry out terrorism, the members of law enforcement agencies will take steps against them,” he added.

Referring to the national polls of 2008, the AL leader said there was a very beautiful and fair election, but that one was also not accepted by BNP.

The minister said since then, BNP has been singing the same chorus and going on agitations, including hartal or strike, on the streets for the past 14 years and now they are issuing fresh threat to launch street agitations to unseat the elected government.

Noting that Awami League is a well-organized and strong party, Razzaque said Awami League has enough strength to face BNP and AL leaders-workers are ready to face BNP’s violent activities.

On holding any dialogue with the BNP, the AL minister said, “BNP, before the talks, will have to declare that they will participate in the polls and then talks can be held only over conducting fair polls but not about caretaker government issue.”

Putting emphasis on tree plantation, Abdur Razzaque said people all over the world are now afraid of climate change with increasing temperatures and urged all to plant more saplings to deal with natural disasters and keep the country truly green.

Local MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway Affairs Ministry ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Chairman of Raozan Upazila Parishad Ehsanul Haidar Chowdhury, Municipality Mayor Jamir Uddin Parvez, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdus Samad Shikdar and Upazila AL President Kazi Abdul Wahab, among others, were present there

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha