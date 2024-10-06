NPL auction: Anil Sah is most expensive cricketer

Wicketkeeper and batter Anil Kumar Sah fetched the biggest sum at the auction ahead of the first season of Nepal Premier League (NPL). Sah has joined Janakpur Bolts at Rs 1.5 million after the auction organized by Nepal Cricket Association (CAN) on Sunday.

Sah had set a minimum Rs 1 million for the auction. All eight teams had desired to auction Sah but was finally picked by the Janakpur Bolts from the lucky draw. Sah is the lone cricketer sought by all eight teams in the auction.

Likewise, left-arm spinner Sagar Dhakal fetched an impressive Rs 1.5 million from Pokhara Avengers while Narayan Joshi at Rs 1 million by the same club.

Similarly, Pratish GC and Lokesh Bam are sold at Rs 1.5 million each in the auction with the Biratnagar.

Sudurpaschim Royals has got Arif Sheikh at Rs 1.5 million.

In the auction, Rijan Dhakal is now affiliated with Chitwan Rhinos at Rs 1 million while Dipesh Kandel to Kathmandu at Rs 500,000.

Ritu Gautam got Rs 500,000 from Karnali.

The CAN said that some 150 cricketers part

icipated in the auction of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) to be held from November 30 to December 21 in TU Cricket Stadium.

Source: National News Agency Nepal