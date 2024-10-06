BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Mahbubul Alam Hanif

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)
has asked banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Mahbubul Alam Hanif, a
former lawmaker and joint general secretary of Awami League.
The BFIU has sent directives to all banks and financial institutes in this
regard today.
The anti-money laundering agency also instructed banks to suspend the
transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of
Hanif for a period of 30 days in the first instance.
The intelligence unit also sought an update of the accounts within two
working days since the issuance of the order.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha