BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Mahbubul Alam Hanif

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

has asked banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Mahbubul Alam Hanif, a

former lawmaker and joint general secretary of Awami League.

The BFIU has sent directives to all banks and financial institutes in this

regard today.

The anti-money laundering agency also instructed banks to suspend the

transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of

Hanif for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

The intelligence unit also sought an update of the accounts within two

working days since the issuance of the order.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

