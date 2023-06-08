General

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell said the National Service Program (NSP) has created employment and self-employment for 50,399 people along with 2,28,129 temporary employment in public/private offices across the country.

"The National Service Program is one of the priority programs of the government," he gave this information, responding to a question from treasury bench member Didarul Alam in the Jatiya Sangsad today.

Zahid Ahsan Russell said the National Service Program (NSP) was adopted in the fiscal year 2009-10 with the aim at creating temporary employment for educated unemployed young people to implement the 2008 election manifesto by the incumbent government.

He said the activities of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phases of the program have already been completed, adding, "The activities of the 8th phase is ongoing and it will be completed on August 31."

The NSP has been implemented in 137 upazilas of 48 districts of the country in eight phases so far. The total number of selected beneficiaries of this program is 2,35,614. So far, a total 2,35,464 people have been trained, Russel added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha