One Arrested in Mymensingh for Spreading Fake Medical Admission Questions


Dhaka: Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today arrested a person from Mymensingh district on charges of involvement in spreading fake question papers of the medical admission test for the 2024-2025 academic year using social media. The arrested individual is Nazmul Ehsan Naeem.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, with the help of Mymensingh District Police, members of DMP’s DB Cyber and Special Crime Division (North) arrested Naeem from the Mymensingh Sadar area around 12pm. A press release detailed the arrest operation.



During initial questioning, Naeem, a first-year honors student from the Mathematics Department of Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh, confessed to disseminating fake questions of the medical admission test through his Facebook posts. His motive was to gain financial benefit from these activities.



The authorities are currently in the process of taking legal action against the arrested individual.

