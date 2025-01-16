CHT Affairs Adviser Visits Injured Students at Hospital



Dhaka: Adviser to the interim government for CHT Affairs, Supradip Chakma, today visited injured members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement central committee at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the city’s Shyamoli area. Chakma met with the students and urged the attending doctors to ensure maximum treatment for the injured individuals.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, three students from the CHT area-Rupaya Shrestha Tangchanga, Don Jetra, and Juwel Marak-were admitted to the hospital. They sustained injuries during an attack that took place in front of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board building in the city’s Motijheel area yesterday.





The visit by Chakma underscores the interim government’s concern for the welfare of students involved in activism and highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The incident has raised questions about the safety of student activists and the measures in place to protect them during demonstrations.

