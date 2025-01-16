Tamim Eclipses Shakib in Barishal Records



Fortune Barishal: Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal created a new record for his franchise during a 48-ball 61-run knock against Dhaka Capital, a performance that secured his team an eight-wicket victory. This achievement marked Tamim’s seventh half-century for Barishal, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan, who previously held the record with six fifties for the team. Shakib had been an integral part of Barishal before Tamim’s rise.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, while Shakib scored his six half-centuries in 22 innings, Tamim eclipsed this record after playing 30 innings. During his notable innings, Tamim also became the first batter to accumulate 1,000 runs for the franchise. He entered the game needing just three runs to reach this milestone and achieved it in the very first over of the chase.





Tamim now boasts 1,038 runs at an average of 38.44 and a strike rate of 126.27 for Fortune Barishal. The victory over Dhaka elevated Barishal to the second position in the points table, trailing only behind Rangpur Riders, who remain unbeaten after seven matches.

